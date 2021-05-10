Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers season ending torn wrist ligament

The Boston Celtics will be without All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as they continue to make their push to the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Brown will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team announced on Monday. Brown is expected to undergo surgery later this week.

Absent from the Celtics’ last three games because of a right ankle sprain, Brown re-injured his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, when he collided with teammate Jayson Tatum.

Without Brown in the line-up, the Celtics have a 1-2 record, which includes a loss to the Chicago Bulls last Friday night. Boston will square off against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at TD Garden with four games to go in the regular season.

As of Monday, the Celtics would participate in the play-in game.

Brown averaged a career-best 24.7 points to go along with six rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. The 24-year-old was also one of the team’s best defenders. Brown is in the first year of a four-year, $106 million contract extension with the Celtics.