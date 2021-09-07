Celtics great Paul Pierce isn’t apologizing for viral video with strippers: ‘I didn’t do anything illegal’

Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce will be enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, but during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, “The Truth” discussed the viral Instagram Live video of him drinking and smoking while surrounded by strippers at a poker party back in April.

After the video went viral, Pierce’s job as an NBA analyst at ESPN was over.

Pierce told Sports Illustrated that he didn’t realize the video could be recorded by viewers who were tuning in and continue being showcased even if he deleted it. Pierce said that he’s not sorry for what he did because he was “done” with ESPN.

“It wasn’t a great fit,” Pierce told SI.com. “There’s a lot of stuff over there that you can’t say. And you have to talk about LeBron [James] all the time.”

Pierce said that the network never asked him to apologize, however, his agent suggested that he should do it so it wouldn’t affect Hall of Fame voting this upcoming year. Pierce ended up making the Hall of Fame even though he didn’t follow through with his agent’s suggestion.

“Come on, I didn’t do anything illegal,” Pierce told the website. “These motherf—— in the Hall of Fame, some did [cocaine], f–king battery. What the f–k did I do? I was just having a good time. All the people coming after me, half you motherf—— do the same s–t. You’re just hiding it. And you all are married while you’re doing it. I’m divorced. I’m retired. I’m having fun.”

Pierce, a 10-time All-Star, played 15 seasons for the Celtics. He led Boston an NBA championship in 2008 and was named Finals MVP. Pierce is second in franchise history in points and third in games played.