Celtics’ Grant Williams joins exclusive NBA club with performance in win over Bucks

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams joined an exclusive club on Sunday night with his great performance to help the team defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 in Game 7.

Williams led the Celtics with 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting and was 7-for-18 from three-point range. He added six rebounds and two blocks well.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Williams joined Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris in making seven three-pointers in a Game 7.

Curry has hit seven threes in a Game 7 twice in his career. He did it in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and against the Houston Rockets in 2018. Both games were in which the Warriors won.

Morris nailed seven threes in Game 7 between the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks in last season’s playoffs. He was 7-of-9 in the win, finishing with 23 points.

Williams, who doesn’t have as many bonafides as Curry does or the number of seasons under his belt as Morris does, came up in the clutch when Boston needed him the most. It’s the first time he led the Celtics in scoring in his career – regular season or playoffs.

Coming into Game 7, he was averaging 9.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10 total playoff games.

He will definitely be called upon for similar performances against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

The two teams last played in the Eastern Conference finals in the Orlando bubble at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Miami got the better of Boston in that series, 4-2. Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo were the leading scorers for their respective teams.

Game 1 of the conference finals is set for Tuesday in Miami at 8:30 p.m. ET.