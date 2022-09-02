Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL on previously injured knee

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Celtics will try to make their second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals without one of their offseason pickups.

Danilo Gallinari tore his left ACL Aug. 27 playing for the Italian national team in a FIBA qualifier.

The 14-year vet suffered the same injury on the same knee in 2013, forcing him to miss that entire season. He was originally diagnosed with a meniscus tear, but further tests showed more damage.

Gallinari signed a two-year deal with the defending Eastern Conference champions during the offseason worth over $13 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 34-year-old would have provided bench depth and solid 3-point shooting — he’s a career 38.2% 3-point shooter — after knocking down over 40% from beyond the arc his last four seasons.

DENVER NUGGETS FORWARD DANILO GALLINARI INJURES LEFT KNEE VERSUS MAVERICKS

Last year for the Atlanta Hawks, he averaged 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25.3 minutes per game. He started 18 of his 66 games played.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his career, he has started 563 of 728 games, averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists.