Celtics' Enes Kanter was worried about coronavirus contraction after NBA's season suspension

Boston Celtics’ Enes Kanter said he was fearful that he may have contracted the coronavirus after learning that the season was suspended when the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive.

Kanter said on his NBC Sports podcast “The Enes Kanter Show” on Tuesday that he was shocked to learn that the NBA had suspended the season because of the outbreak of COVID-19, a revelation that came just before the Celtics game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 12.

“I was watching this game on TV, I think it was Dallas against Denver, and at the same time I’m, of course, looking at the news and what’s going on and stuff and then, the news just broke out, they said, ‘The NBA just got suspended.’ And I’m like, ‘What?!’” he said.

Kanter said the game was canceled and the following day the team had a meeting where they were told that they were heading back to Boston and should remain home until they were told otherwise.

The reality of the situation set in after news came out that Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, someone Kanter had played twice in the last 10 days.

“I thought to myself, ‘We played against those guys 10 days before. Then I’m like, ‘OK that game, did I guard him? It doesn’t matter if I guarded him or not, are we touching the same basketball? So, it was a lot of questions going through your mind and stuff. But even if you don’t have it, you worry about if your teammates got it or not,” he said.

Kanter said the whole team was tested and that he’s remained home since coming back to Boston.

“I think this is the best time to educate yourself,” Kanter said about utilizing self-quarantine time. “Do something you have never done before.”

So far, 14 players have tested positive for coronavirus including Kanter’s teammate Marcus Smart.