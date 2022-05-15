Celtics end Bucks’ pursuit of back-to-back championships with Game 7 thrashing

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There will be no repeat NBA champion for the fourth consecutive season.

The Boston Celtics knocked out the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday 109-81.

In the first quarter, the Bucks had things going right for them, outscoring the Celtics 26-20. But the slim lead quickly disappeared in the second half and by halftime Boston was leading by five points and never looked back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston shot 42% from the field and 40% from three-point range.

Grant Williams led the way for the Celtics with 27 points with six rebounds and two blocks. Jayson Tatum added 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Jaylen Brown had 19 points and four rebounds. Payton Pritchard came off the bench and had 14 points. He made four three-pointers in 17 minutes.

Somehow, Boston managed to shoot well from the arc. He team took 55 three-pointers the entire game, making 22 of them. Williams was 7-of-18 from long-range. The Celtics’ hot shooting from downtown was the key difference-maker in the game because Milwaukee couldn’t keep up.

STEPHEN CURRY, KLAY THOMPSON SEND WARRIORS INTO WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Milwaukee was an abysmal 4-of-33 from three-point range. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis were the only ones who made shots from there.

Antetokounmpo posted a double-double in the loss. He scored 25 points and had 20 rebounds to go along with nine assists. Jrue Holiday had 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

The Bucks won the NBA title last season over the Phoenix Suns but their defense has come to an end.

The Celtics will get to renew their playoff rivalry with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.

The two teams last played in the Eastern Conference finals in the Orlando bubble at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Miami got the better of Boston in that series, 4-2. Tatum and Bam Adebayo were the leading scorers for their respective teams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 1 of the conference finals is set for Tuesday in Miami at 8:30 p.m. ET.