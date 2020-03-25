CeeDee Lamb: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

CeeDee Lamb is a wide receiver who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at Oklahoma and is regarded as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft. Coming out of Foster High School in Texas, Lamb was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout.

Here are five other things to know about Lamb.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Lamb is listed at 6-foot-2, 198 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 32 1/4-inch arms and 9 1/4-inch hands. Lamb ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, and had a 34.5 vertical jump.

2) STELLAR SENIOR SEASON

As a senior, Lamb was a consensus All-American, as well as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Lamb had 62 receptions for 1,327 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns, which was tied for fifth in the nation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

3) ALL-TIME-GREAT SOONER

Lamb leaves Oklahoma with a host of accomplishments.

He ranks first at Oklahoma with 24 career catches of at least 40 yards and with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards. Lamb is second with 32 career receiving touchdowns, third with 3,292 career receiving yards, and he has 14-career 100-yard receiving games.

Lamb’s 19.0 yards per catch is the highest average in school history among players with at least 130 receptions.

4) NAME GAME

Ever wonder what CeeDee actually stood for?

Lamb’s first name is “Cedarian” and at the NFL Combine, he actually talked about how he was given the name CeeDee. Back when he played pee-wee football, his coach asked him what his name was, and after he told him, his coach said that he needed to come up with a nickname for him before the end of practice. While they were running sprints prior to practice ending, the coach called out “CeeDee”, and it stuck.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE HE’LL GO?

Lamb is projected to go early in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

There is a debate whether Lamb or Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy will be the first wide receiver off the board. Experts believe that Lamb could go at No. 11 to the New York Jets, No. 12 to the Las Vegas Raiders, or at No. 13 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Wherever it is, Lamb will be one of the first two wide receivers off the board, and he will definitely be drafted within the first 20 picks.