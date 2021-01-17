CBS outage at start of Chiefs-Browns playoff game roils NFL fans

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns’ divisional-round playoff game kicked off without a hitch, but NFL fans trying to tune into the game on CBS were in a world of trouble.

Fans unloaded on CBS and cable carriers as there appeared to be an outage as the game started. The fury carried over onto social media as they vented their frustrations.

The CBS Sports app and CBS All-Access appeared to give fans a temporary fix. It appeared people who were attempting to watch the game in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area were the most affected, according to Down Detector.

Verizon Support said there was a “known broadcasting issue with CBS the network provider and other television service providers.”

CBS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

After the Chiefs scored the first touchdown of the game, it appeared the service started to come back on for most carriers. Altice, Verizon FIOS, Xfinity and DirecTV were among the cable providers affected.

The Chiefs are on their run back to the Super Bowl. It’s their first game in two weeks since they had a first-round bye for having the best record in the AFC. Kansas City is the defending Super Bowl champion.

The Browns are hoping to get back to the conference title game for the first time since the 1989 season, when Bud Carson was the head coach and they lost to the Denver Broncos.