Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas’ wife dies at 50

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of longtime Cleveland Cavalier Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sunday at the age of 50.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Jennifer Ilgauskas who was loved and respected by many. Our hearts are with Zydrunas and their two sons, Deividas and Povila who are forever a part of our Cavaliers family,” the team said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ilgauskas family and his two boys,” Cavs GM Koby Altman said in a press conference on Tuesday. “It’s obviously a really, really sad time for that family, so we wish them the best.”

The couple got married in 2004 during Ilgauskas’ playing days. Jennifer worked in medical care in northeast Ohio and was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmstead Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care and Darbo — a medical billing company, according to her obituary.

“Jennifer’s approach to her professional life was visionary and selfless, executed with a servant heart. She always had ideas for growth and the never ending desire to achieve more,” the obituary said. “She truly enjoyed working and being a leader who led by example. She cared deeply about everyone she employed, and her door was always open to those who needed to talk. She was generous with her time, finances and counsel.”

Ilgauskas spent a dozen of his 13 NBA seasons in Cleveland, and was a two-time All Star. During his time with the Cavs, he averaged 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game.

His number 11 was retired by the team in 2014. He is now a special assistant to the GM, and was the 20th pick to Cleveland in the 1996 NBA Draft.