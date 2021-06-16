Castro HR, Tigers rally for sweep over skidding Royals

Willi Castro homered during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

The Royals have lost six in a row and 11 of 12. Kansas City starter Brady Singer was removed after just three innings with tightness in his pitching shoulder.

Tarik Skubal (4-7) picked up the win. He allowed three runs on six hits in six innings, striking out seven.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Fulmer earned his fifth save in six chances.

Adalberto Mondesi hit a home run in his first at-bat since returning from the injured list. Salvador Perez also connected for the Royals, hitting his 17th of the season.

Greg Holland (2-2) gave up three runs while getting just one out.

Holland issued a four-pitch walk to the first batter he faced, Niko Goodrum, in the seventh and Castro homered to make it 3-all. Holland left after a one-out single by Robbie Grossman, and reliever Scott Barlow gave up a single to Akil Baddoo and threw a wild pitch that let the go-ahead run score.

The Tigers’ fifth run also scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Detroit added a run in the ninth for a 6-3 lead.

Whit Merrifield hit an RBI double with two outs in the Royals ninth and Carlos Santana followed with a run-scoring single. Perez strut out to end the game.

Singer, who allowed one run on four hits, became the first Royals pitcher in five games not to surrender a run in the first inning when he worked around a one-out walk.

Mondesi hit a 445-foot homer in the second, giving the Royals their first lead in 46 innings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: SS Mondesi was activated from the 10-day IL on Tuesday, but he didn’t appear in the game. He was in the starting lineup Wednesday, batting fifth. Mondesi has been out since May 31 with a left hamstring strain. Royals manager Mike Matheny said the plan was to activate Mondesi for Wednesday’s game, but RHP Ronald Bolanos was placed on the IL opening a spot a day earlier. Mondesi was in the on-deck circle as a pinch-hitter when the final out was made.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. RHP Matt Manning will make his major league debut. Manning was 1-3 with an 8.07 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers have not won a season series with the Angels since 2010.

Royals: After an off-day Thursday, Kansas City will continue the homestand with the first of three games against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. RHP Jackson Kowar (0-2, 36.00 ERA) will try to find the form that made him one of the Royals’ top prospects. Kowar has not lasted more than 1 1/3 inning in either of his starts, and he’s allowed four earned runs in each.