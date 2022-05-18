Carson Wentz starting for Commanders ‘is probably his last opportunity,’ Troy Aikman says

website maker

Carson Wentz‘s 2022 season with the Washington Commanders could be his last chance as a starting quarterback in the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman said Monday.

Aikman made the remarks on an ESPN conference call. He will be in the “Monday Night Football” booth this season.

“This is probably his last opportunity, just being blunt about it, to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL,” the three-time Super Bowl winner said, via NFL.com.

“I think that right now, Carson had an opportunity; it didn’t end well in Philadelphia, of course. He then got traded to Indianapolis. Didn’t go great for him there. They decided to make another change at that position, and now he’s landed in Washington.”

Wentz will likely be the starter when the Commanders take the field on Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A good start for Wentz would be to soundly defeat the Jaguars, something he and the Indianapolis Colts couldn’t do in Week 18 last season, which kept the team out of the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Wentz No. 2 overall in 2016. He was a Pro Bowler in his second season but has appeared in all 16 or 17 games three times in his career.

Last season, Wentz had 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Strangely, Wentz had thrown seven interceptions four times.

Behind Taylor Heinicke, the Commanders were ranked 23rd in points scored and 21st in yards gained. Wentz should be able to pack a punch for Washington, especially as the Commanders have one of the easiest schedules for the 2022 season.