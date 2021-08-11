Carson Wentz may be ready for Colts opener, after all

Indianapolis Colts newcomer Carson Wentz may get a chance to redeem himself right out of the gate, after all.

Wentz underwent foot surgery and was expected to miss anywhere from five-to-12 weeks, as relayed by OutKick’s Joe Kinsey last week. It appears that number may come in closer to five … or perhaps even less.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Wentz very well could be ready for the Sept. 12 season-opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks. This follows a report from Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, who said that Wentz will look to return from the injury “sooner rather than later.”

No matter when he returns, we all know Wentz is aiming to shine this season. He came to the Colts via the Eagles, for draft compensation, after a miserable 2020. He was benched in Philadelphia, but Indianapolis is looking at him as a savior. And if not a savior, at least a veteran quarterback who will benefit from a fresh start.

Wentz, 28, signed a four-year, $128 million extension heading into 2019, a deal that included $107 million in guarantees. But his performance last season didn’t warrant that deal, and the Eagles have top be feeling fortunate they were able to move him.

On the other hand, the Colts are happy to give him a chance. And it appears that chance will come sooner than recently anticipated.

Wentz completed 57.4% of his passes in 2020 for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns but was intercepted 15 times. He also rushed for 276 yards and five TDs.