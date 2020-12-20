Carson Wentz has no desire to stay on as Eagles backup quarterback: report

Carson Wentz is unhappy with the Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to start rookie Jalen Hurts for the second week in a row and according to reports, he won’t stay on as backup.

Sources with ties to the team told ESPN that Wentz has no interest in staying on as backup and would want to move on if the current situation remains a permanent fix.

Head coach Doug Pederson has not made any official decision regarding the quarterback position, instead opting to make a decision on a week-by-week basis.

Hurts was 17 of 30 for 167 yards and one touchdown in his first career start against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for 100 yards or more and throw a touchdown pass in his first NFL start.

Wentz was benched for Hurts against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 after completing just 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards. It was his eighth consecutive loss as starting quarterback.

But despite his dismal performance week after week, reports last week indicated that the team still sees Wentz as a starter and are looking to give him time off to refocus.

There are three games left in the regular season and Hurts’ performance could greatly impact Wentz’ future.

Wentz joined the Eagles in 2016 and was a key contributor to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title in 2017. Before suffering a significant knee injury that season, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record but was replaced by backup Nick Foles in the playoffs, who eventually led Philadelphia through the playoffs and in the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

Wentz recently signed a four-year, $128 million contract and according to the report, there reportedly are teams interested in him if he decides to move.