Carson Wentz gets booed during Eagles loss to Rams — even without fans

Carson Wentz was still hearing the boo birds even as fans were unable to pack Lincoln Financial Field for the Philadelphia Eagles’ home-opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz was 26-for-43 for 242 yards. He threw two interceptions and boos could be heard on the broadcast from the non-existent fans.

GOFF TOSSES 3 TD PASSES TO HIGBEE, RAMS BEAT EAGLES 37-19

The quarterback had a tough game no doubt. Eagles fans were ready to put in rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts in for Wentz during the game as they were getting fed up with the former No. 2 overall pick’s performance. Hurts was being used in some offensive packages.

“Turnovers are killing us,” Wentz said after the game. “I gotta protect the football.”

NFL WEEK 2 RECAP, SCORES AND STANDINGS

The Eagles lost the game 37-19. While Wentz couldn’t do anything through the air, he did have a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Miles Sanders also had a rushing touchdown.

Jared Goff, who was picked ahead of Wentz in the 2016 draft, was 20-for-27 with 267 yards and had three touchdown passes – all to Tyler Higbee. Troy Hill and Darious Williams were responsible for the interceptions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Eagles fell to 0-2 on the season after the loss and are tied for last place in the NFC East. The Rams move to 2-0 on the season and are among the top teams in the NFC West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.