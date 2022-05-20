Carson Wentz: Colts owner Jim Isray’s criticism ‘came out of left field’

website maker

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz finally spoke out this week in response to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Isray’s comments in March about the Colts’ decision to trade for Wentz last year being “a mistake.”

During an appearance Tuesday on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” Wentz revealed he had a very different understanding of his time in Indianapolis and called his dismissal from the Colts a move “out of left field.”

“I mean, it is what it is, you know. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” Wentz said of Isray. “I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, came up short at the end. Obviously, I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor. But yeah, I didn’t expect that.”

Wentz added that he felt “things were in a pretty good place” at the end of the season despite the Colts missing the playoffs. He also spoke fondly of the relationships he built last year, which prompted his surprise at being traded to Washington.

“Yeah, it kinda came out of left field, you know? He’s entitled to his own opinion, and he’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team,” Wentz said.

Isray expressed his frustration with Wentz during the NFL owners’ meeting, when Irsay also took a jab at the Jacksonville Jaguars in reference to the Colts’ Week 18 loss to the Jags.

“I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward,” Irsay said in reference to Wentz. “For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.

“No disrespect to Jacksonville, but I mean, they’re the worst team in the league. You play well and hard for the first quarter or so, and they’re looking to go to their locker room and clean it out. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life.”

Isray explained that by moving on from Wentz, he felt that the organization “corrected” the matter.

Wentz will likely take over the starting role in Washington, where he will have a chance to redeem himself in Week 1 when the Commanders take on the Jaguars. The Colts added veteran QB Matt Ryan to their roster.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.