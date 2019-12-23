Carolina Panthers' TE Greg Olsen rips organization after blowout loss

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen blasted the franchise following a blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Olsen, a 13-year NFL veteran who had two catches for 33 yards in the 38-6 loss, told reporters after the game that fans of the team “deserve better.”

“Right now I’m not sure what our plan is. I think we want to win now, but we want to build for the future,” the frustrated Olsen said, according to the Charlotte Observer. “It’s just a really tough way to operate right now.

“Players are underperforming, I think it’s, right now, a very collective failure, organizational failure. Fans deserve better. A lot of guys in this locker room deserve better. Coaches that have been around here deserve better. It’s just been an overall failure, I think is the best way to put it.”

Olsen defended rookie Will Grier, who made his first career start and completed 27 of his 44 passes for 224 passing yards and three interceptions.

“[Grier] was thrown into an impossible situation,” Olsen said. “Two games left in a season where there’s been countless issues and now, throw him out there, play incompetent football around him — it’s impossible to get any sort of judgment based on his performance today.”

He added: “There were failures all around [Grier]. I hope no one passes any judgment on Will’s abilities as a player, in the future going forward. There were a lot of things at play he had to suffer the consequences of.”

The Panthers fired Ron Rivera earlier this month and have yet to commit to Cam Newton as their quarterback for next season.