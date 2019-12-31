Carolina Panthers cutting Cam Newton would be 'dumbest' decision, teammate says

The Carolina Panthers letting Cam Newton hit free agency “would be the dumbest thing they ever did,” defensive lineman Gerald McCoy said Monday.

Newton’s status with the Panthers has been questioned since coach Ron Rivera was fired earlier this season. The quarterback missed most of the year with a foot injury and has one year left on his contract.

Newton didn’t win either of the games he played in. Carolina finished the season 5-11.

Regardless, Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said it would be a mistake for the team to rid of Newton – who won the MVP in 2015 and led the team to the Super Bowl that same season.

“There aren’t a lot of Cam Newtons walking around. In fact, there are no Cam Newtons walking around,” McCoy said, according to The Athletic.

It’s unclear what the Panthers are going to do. Newton has made clear he wants to be in Charlotte for the rest of his career.

“Charlotte is home. Charlotte is a place I know people know me. They’re not just assuming. They know how I am. They know my energy. They know what I like and what I don’t like. For me to have that type of presence, it just reminds me that … it’s right,” he said in November, according to ESPN.

“We’re looking forward to countless more years in Charlotte to impact the community in ways outside of the game of football.”