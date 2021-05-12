Carolina Panthers 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

New quarterback Sam Darnold will lead the Carolina Panthers onto the field to begin the 2021 season.

The Panthers acquired Darnold from the New York Jets in the offseason and subsequently traded former starter, Teddy Bridgewater, to the Denver Broncos. Darnold will arguably have the best running back and wide receivers he’s ever had around him. Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and former Jets teammate Robby Anderson will help the fourth-year signal-caller.

Darnold will have a reunion with the Jets in the first week of the season on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET. The team will end the season on Jan. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 5-11 record and haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2017 season. This could be the year the team gets back to the playoffs given that the NFC South – without Drew Brees – appears to be weaker than it has been in a while. A wildcard playoff spot could be in Carolina’s crosshairs.

Here’s who the Panthers will be matching up against in 2021:

Home Opponents: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Washington, Eagles, Jets, Patriots, Vikings

Away Opponents: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Bills, Dolphins, Cardinals, Texans

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 128-143-1

Here’s the Panthers’ 2021 regular-season schedule.