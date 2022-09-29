Carlos Correa challenges Twins to re-sign him in offseason: ‘Come get it’

Carlos Correa signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins in March that included an opt-out after each season.

It sure seems like Correa is going to use that to his advantage.

Correa’s deal was worth $105.3 million over the span of three years, but it sounds like Correa plans on opting out after this year and has issued the Twins a challenge.

“When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs, and I buy it. If you really want something, you just go get it,” he said.

“I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it.”

Correa was still a free agent two weeks before the MLB season began. The lockout did him no favors, but perhaps he rushed himself into a deal.

However, his $35.1 million salary is the fourth-highest in baseball history and the most ever for an infielder. It’s hard to blame him for not signing up for that.

But if Correa doesn’t opt out now, well in his prime, he won’t become a free agent again until he is 30, which is viewed by some as a tragic number for contracts in sports.

Correa’s asking price last year might have been a bit too high. He was reportedly seeking a deal worth 10 years and/or $300 million.

He did have a couple of IL stints and shaky streaks that have lowered his overall numbers, but his .287 average is his best mark since 2017, and he’s still an elite defensive shortstop. He’s also picked up his play in recent weeks.

Since Aug. 13, he is slashing .333/.411/.539 with eight homers and 24 RBI (a 162-game pace of 30 and 90).

It’s hard to imagine teams with shortstop needs won’t sign him long term.

If Correa were to opt out, he’d be one of the two top shortstops on the market, joining Trea Turner.