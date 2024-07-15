Carlos Alcaraz captures Wimbledon title from Novak Djokovic in straight sets

Carlos Alcaraz was among the top seeds entering the Wimbledon Championships this year after winning the Grand Slam event last year. History repeated itself on Sunday as he topped Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The Spanish tennis star, 21, won his fourth Grand Slam title. He topped Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4). He received the Wimbledon trophy from Kate, the Princess of Wales.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“For me, this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and, obviously, the most beautiful trophy,” Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz stumbled a bit at the end, losing three match points while he was up 5-4 as Djokovic once again showed just how dangerous he is even while playing through an injury.

“It was difficult for me,” Alcaraz said. “I tried to stay calm. I tried to stay positive.”

BARBORA KREJCIKOVA DELIVERS THRILLING WIMBLEDON WOMEN’S FINAL, WINS SECOND CAREER GRAND SLAM TITLE

Djokovic was wearing a gray sleeve on his injured right knee, which forced him out of the French Open. He tore his meniscus on June 3 and had surgery two days later.

“When I reflect … on what I’ve been through,” Djokovic said, “I have to say that I’m very satisfied.”

Djokovic praised Alcaraz for giving it his all to best him.

“Especially in the first couple of sets, the level of tennis wasn’t really up to par on my side,” Djokovic said. “He had it all today. I tried to push him. … But it wasn’t meant to be.”

Alcaraz moved to 4-0 in Grand Slam finals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He beat Djokovic last year in a five-set thriller. Alcaraz won the French Open last month and the 2022 U.S. Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.