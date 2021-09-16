Carli Lloyd, US women’s soccer dominate Paraguay as star’s career winds down

Carli Lloyd ruled the field Thursday night.

The U.S. women’s national team took on Paraguay in an international friendly and if you took away the other goals from Lloyd’s teammates, there still would’ve been more than enough for the Americans to win the match.

Lloyd scored five of the nine U.S. goals. She scored in the 3rd, 6th, 34th, 38th and 61st minutes of the 9-0 blowout. Andi Sullivan added two of her own while Lynn Williams and Tobin Heath added a goal each.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With the scoring barrage, Lloyd moved into third place on the all-time U.S. women’s national team scoring list with 133 goals. She needed three to surpass Kristine Lilly but got way more than that. Only Mia Hamm (158) and Abby Wambach (184) are above her on the list.

Lloyd is in the midst of her final professional soccer matches. She announced in August she would be finishing up her U.S. women’s soccer team run with matches in September and October and then finishing the season with the National Women’s Soccer League’s Gotham FC before hanging up the cleats there as well.

US SOCCER SAYS IT HAS OFFERED MEN, WOMEN IDENTICAL CONTRACTS

“I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years,” Lloyd said in August. “I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation.

“To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special. We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. women’s soccer team plays again on Oct. 21 and 26 against South Korea.