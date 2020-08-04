Cardinals Yadier Molina one of 13 members to test positive for COVID-19: 'I look forward to rejoining the team soon'

St. Louis Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina revealed Tuesday that he was among the seven players to have tested positive for COVID-19, despite “adhering to safety guidelines.”

The nine-time All-Star shared the news on his Instagram shortly before the Cardinals revealed the names of five other players who tested positive.

“I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place,” Molina’s statement read. “I will do everything within my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis and my teammates.”

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Monday that seven players and six staff members had tested positive. Only six players granted permission to be identified including Molina, infielders Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo and pitchers Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley.

“I am disappointed to share that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, even though I followed team protocols,” DeJong said in a statement provided by the team. “I will approach my healing as I do all other things in my life – with education, commitment, and persistence. I look forward to rejoining the team soon and ask that you respect my privacy at this time.”

The outbreak resulted in the postponement of the Cardinals’ scheduled three-game weekend series at Milwaukee as well as a four-game series with Detroit that was supposed to run Monday through Thursday. The Cardinals have played just five games this season and are hoping to return to action Friday hosting the Chicago Cubs.

Mozeliak said Monday that five of the 13 overall members of the Cardinals’ traveling party to test positive were asymptomatic. The other eight had minor symptoms including headaches, coughs, sniffles and low-grade fevers. Mozeliak said none of the eight had required hospitalization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.