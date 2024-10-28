Cardinals spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return with walk-off field goal to beat Dolphins

The Arizona Cardinals spoiled Tua Tagovailoa’s return for the Miami Dolphins as they kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to win, 28-27, on Sunday afternoon on the road.

The Cardinals moved to 4-4 on the year, while the Dolphins fell to 2-5.

Tagovailoa, playing for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 2, got off to a roaring start with a 10-play touchdown drive to get his Dolphins up 7-0 as Raheem Mostert walked into the end zone from one yard out.

By the end of the first quarter, the Dolphins were up 10-0, as Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense were slow to get started.

But Murray was able to find Michael Wilson in the back of the end zone from six yards out to get on the board in the second quarter.

It was the second half, though, where the Cardinals got going, and it was thanks to a safety after Tagovailoa fumbled and the ball went out of bounds in the end zone for two points to make it 20-12.

Arizona made the best of getting the ball right back as Murray placed a perfect pass to rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown, breaking down Miami’s lead even more.

But the Dolphins were able to respond as Tagovailoa worked his way downfield where Mostert got into the end zone again, this time from six yards out to make it a 27-18 game in favor of the home team.

Murray, though, continued to battle in the second half, getting chunk plays left and right by scrambling out of the pocket and eventually giving James Conner the opportunity to bust into the end zone from two yards out.

Needing a defensive stop, the Dolphins were forced to punt, giving the Cardinals five minutes to work with to take the lead. And knowing only a field goal was needed for the win, the Cardinals were methodical with their drive and continued to pick up first downs to kill the clock.

A crucial first down from Murray on third-and-four from Miami’s 27-yard line allowed the Cardinals to run out the clock so Chad Ryland could kick his third game-winning field goal of the year already, this time from 34 yards out as time expired.

Tagovailoa’s return to the field saw a 28-for-38 line for 234 yards with one passing touchdown to De’Von Achane, though Tyreek Hill saw one of his better stat lines with his quarterback in the lineup again. He had six receptions for 72 yards.

Meanwhile, Murray threw for 307 yards on 26-for-36 passing, and he had two receivers go over 100 yards as tight end Trey McBride led the game with 124 yards and Harrison needed just six receptions for 111 yards and his score.

