Cardinals set to hire Jonathan Gannon as head coach: reports

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly targeting Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

The Cardinals are looking to iron out a deal with Gannon, who comes off a Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, soon. But though one isn’t inked just yet, Gannon is their guy to replace Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona waited weeks to interview Gannon, as he was focused on the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. They were able to interview him on Monday, and they seem to have heard what they needed to.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.