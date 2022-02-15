Cardinals QB Kyler Murray shakes off rumors, insists he’ll ‘grow and get better’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray spent his Super Bowl weekend inside the NFL’s rumor mill. Now, in an effort to slow the rumors, he’s addressing his situation and vowing to “grow and get better.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Murray said as much and more in a Monday evening tweet:

“All of this nonsense is now what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.”

As OutKick’s Meg Turner outlined over the weekend, the drama started when Murray scrubbed all mentions of the Cardinals from his social media. A report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen then followed, stating amongst other things, that “Murray is frustrated with [the] franchise and was embarrassed by [the] playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat.”

Murray strongly disputed those claims in his Monday tweet, touted his work ethic and expressed admiration for those who line up alongside him.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in my [and] to win championships,” wrote Murray. “All of this nonsense is now what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether you side with Murray or Mortensen, the one thing that is clear is Murray’s talent. This season, the third-year pro was named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl, despite missing three games with an injury. He passed for nearly 3,800 yards and 24 touchdowns and added another five scores on the ground.

Per Murray, those numbers should only improve: “Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

That’s one rumor neither the Cardinals nor Murray should mind spreading.