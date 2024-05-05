Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. is using NFLPA licensing holdout as leverage for new deal: report

Marvin Harrison Jr., the Arizona Cardinals’ first-round draft pick, has yet to sign an NFLPA licensing deal that would allow fans to purchase the rookie’s new NFL jersey. According to one report, he’s using that to leverage a bigger deal with Fanatics.

It was reported during the 2024 NFL Draft that Harrison had not signed a preliminary NFLPA licensing agreement that would allow the association to market his name, image and likeness before he formally signed an NFL contract.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But ESPN reported Friday that Harrison has a separate deal with Fanatics that was signed before his last season at Ohio State. The deal, which is worth more than $1 million, includes autographs, game-worn apparel and signed trading cards.

But a source told the outlet Harrison is trying to leverage not having signed a licensing agreement to negotiate his deal with Fanatics.

CARDINALS FANS CAN’T BUY MARVIN HARRISON JR JERSEY JUST YET BECAUSE OF LICENSING ISSUE

Failure to sign the licensing agreement means Harrison will also be excluded from the Madden NFL video game.

The Cardinals also have a message on their website informing fans Harrison’s jersey cannot be sold until he signs.

“Currently, all retailers are not able to offer Marvin Harrison Jr. merchandise until he signs a licensing contract with the NFLPA,” the site says. “Products will be immediately available once he signs.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harrison caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.