Cardinals’ Marquise Brown faces criminal speeding charge

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves said that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.

Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade that sent the Cardinals’ first-round pick (23rd overall pick) to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and the 100th overall pick.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “We will comment further as appropriate.”

Arizona laws say anything over 20 mph the posted speed limit is criminal speeding. It is a misdemeanor.

With the Ravens last year, the speedy-wide receiver out of Oklahoma had a career year, setting personal bests in catches (91) and receiving yards (1008) while scoring six touchdowns, two shy of his career-best eight touchdowns scored in 2020.

LIONS ROOKIE AIDAN HUTCHINSON EARNING PRAISE FROM COACHES, TEAMMATES DURING FIRST MINICAMP

Brown was acquired to slot in next to three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins and second-year receiver Rondale Moore to bolster Kyler Murray’s receiving corps.

The Cardinals acquired Brown knowing they were going to have to lean on him early in the season because Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the year due to a failed PED test.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Brown were to miss Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the newly extended Murray would be without his two top targets.

Last year the Cardinals went 11-6 and finished second in NFC West before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.