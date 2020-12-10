Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald updated his will, lost weight during battle with COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. He was able to resume practice and will play this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Fitzgerald, however, didn’t seem to have an easy encounter with the virus that has infected millions of Americans across the country. He said that he experienced symptoms and lost about nine pounds.

Fitzgerald also said that he hasn’t regained his sense of smell and taste.

RUSSELL WILSON, TRAVIS KELCE AMONG NFL MAN OF YEAR NOMINEES

“There were a couple days I didn’t feel great,” Fitzgerald said, via NFL.com.

Fitzgerald even admitted that he took the time to update his will.

TROY AIKMAN AT LOSS FOR WORDS AFTER COWBOYS FALL TO RAVENS

“I got my estate planning all done up again, I revised my will,” he told reporters. “I did a lot of stuff. When you’re sitting at home, and you’re watching how many people are dying every day, you really kind of reevaluate things. It makes you appreciate the health that you have.”

Fitzgerald, who is in his 17th season, said that he hasn’t thought about retirement during his time away; he was just more focused on getting healthy. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since Nov. 19. The time off allowed his body to feel better, but it is uncertain how much time he’ll play in the game against the Giants on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I didn’t really look at it like that,” he said, via the team’s website. “It was more the immediate future like staying alive and things of that nature. Football, and how long I’ll play football, didn’t really cross my mind.”