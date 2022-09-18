Cardinals’ Kyler Murray pulls off incredible scramble for 2-point conversion

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray mystified the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense as he attempted to make a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of their tight game Sunday afternoon.

Murray got the ball down to the 1-yard line on a nice catch from Marquise Brown. Darrel Williams would run the ball in for the score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the next play, Arizona decided to go for two points. Murray took the ball and tried everything he could to get his wide receivers open. He avoided two would-be tacklers and ran all the way back to the 20-yard line before finding a hole and attacking. He would run the ball into the end zone to complete the two-point conversion.

Arizona trailed 23-15 after the conversion was good.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN, AIDAN HUTCHINSON LEAD LIONS TO FIRST WIN OF SEASON OVER COMMANDERS

Murray scrambled for about 20 seconds before breaking free for the score.

At that point, Murray was 20-for-31 with 201 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Greg Dortch and an interception. He also had 18 rushing yards to his credit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona was looking to avoid an 0-2 start. The team was demolished by the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 matchup. The Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.