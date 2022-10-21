Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury downplay sideline incident: ‘Guess it’s a Gen Z thing’

During the Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, cameras caught an exchange between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Late in the second quarter, Murray was headed back to the Cardinals’ sideline after having to take a timeout when cameras caught the fourth-year quarterback yelling at his head coach.

“Calm the f— down! Calm the f— down!” Murray could be seen saying.

The two continued to have words before wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got between them.

Both quarterback and head coach downplayed the incident, with Murray saying that Kingsbury can get “real animated” sometimes.

“He’s real animated over there on the sidelines sometimes,” Murray said after the game.

Kingsbury said in his postgame press conference that the two had a “difference of opinion”.

“He said I didn’t look good on TV. Acting that fiery,” Kingsbury said after the game. “Guess it’s a Gen Z thing. ‘You’re on TV so calm down.’ I like showing emotion.”

Murray said that everything is fine between him and Kingsbury, saying he just wanted his head coach to calm down.

“Calm down. We’re good,” Murray said. “We’re going to make it right. We ended up scoring so that was good. But, yeah, that’s all I was saying. Just chill out.

“Doesn’t faze me, or I don’t think it fazes him. We’re just trying to win. In the moment type of thing. After that we’re good.”

The win for Arizona snapped a two-game losing streak, moving the Cardinals to 3-4 on the season.

Hopkins made his regular-season debut after missing the first six games due to a PED suspension. Hopkins had 10 catches for 103 yards.

“It’s a different looking deal out there with him. The confidence that the other guys around him play with,” Kingsbury said of Hopkins, according to USA Today. “It’s good to have him back.”

Arizona will play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.