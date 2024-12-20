Cardinals’ Kyler Murray has priceless reaction to potential cold weather game vs. Panthers

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Arizona Cardinals could be bracing for some cold weather as they head to Charlotte, North Carolina, this weekend amid a late push to make the playoffs, and Kyler Murray had a very relatable reaction when asked by reporters about it.

Fresh off of snapping a three-game losing streak with a win over the New England Patriots, Murray sat down with the media on Wednesday to discuss the team’s next challenge: playing in the cold.

Murray initially seemed indifferent about playing in the cold – that is until he found out just how cold it could get.

“No, I mean I’ve played in cold weather before. I don’t know, how cold is it supposed to be?”

One reporter responds, “35 or 40” degrees.

“S—,” Murray said with a laugh.

According to FOX Weather, the mild temperatures in Charlotte are expected to dip before Sunday’s game against the Panthers with a high of 40 and a low of around 20 degrees.

The temperatures are nowhere near the frigid temps that some teams can experience playing in places like Green Bay or Buffalo this time of year, but for a team out of Arizona – it could certainly be a factor.

The Miami Dolphins failed to shut down the narrative surrounding warm-weather teams playing in the cold when they fell 30-17 to the Packers in Green Bay last month.

“Obviously, they’re coming from Miami, it’s hot there, and then when you come here and play in that cold weather, you get affected by it,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said after the game. “So I think it affected everybody on that team.”

The Cardinals making the playoffs isn’t impossible, but it is a tall ask. They’ll have to win out the season and claim the division to earn a wild-card spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.