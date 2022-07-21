Cardinals’ JJ Watt offers to help pay for funeral services for fan selling merchandise to cover costs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt offered to help pay for the funeral of a grieving fan who took to social media to sell Watt’s merchandise to help raise money for her grandfather’s services.

Jennifer Simpson posted on Twitter Wednesday, selling a pair of Watt edition sneakers and one of his Houston Texans jerseys to raise money for her grandfather’s funeral.

“I have a pair of @JJWatt women’s edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice,” she said in her post, tagging the five-time Pro Bowler. “They are great shoes, I’m only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt women’s XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?”

Watt himself responded on Twitter: “Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

“I freaking love you man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story,” Simpson responded.

Watt previously offered to cover the funeral costs for all the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy in November. In 2017, he was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for raising more than $40 million for relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey.