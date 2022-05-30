Cardinals’ Jeff Gladney, former first-round NFL draft pick, dies in car accident at 25

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, died in a car accident early Monday morning, according to multiple reports. He was just 25.

Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the former TCU standout died in a car accident. The details surrounding his death were not immediately known.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” he told the outlet.

The Cardinals released a statement shortly after confirming the news of Gladney’s death.

“We are devasted to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Gladney was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 31 overall pick in 2020. In 15 starts as a rookie, he registered 81 tackles, three passes defended, and one forced fumble but was later released after being indicted on a felony assault charge.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney,” Gladney’s former team said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

TCU and the NFL also released statements mourning the loss of Gladney, as well as former teammates and competitors.

Gladney had a promising future with the Cardinals, who signed him to a two-year contract in March after he was found not guilty.