Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins takes shot at former team after Chiefs sign Patrick Mahomes to contract extension

Arizona Cardinals All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins took a shot at his former team while congratulating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on his new record-setting contract.

“24 reasons why Mahomes deserves that. 0 Doubts he will win more Super Bowls,” Hopkins wrote on Twitter.

Hopkins, who was traded from the Houston Texans to the Cardinals earlier in the offseason, was referring to the Texans’ Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs last year, which came after the Texans blew a 24-0 lead.

Earlier in the offseason, Hopkins told Sports Illustrated that he had “no relationship” with head coach Bill O’Brien during their six years together. He also defended himself against anonymous criticisms that came out after he was traded away to the Cardinals.

Hopkins, who claims that he wasn’t surprised by the trade, said he received a phone call from O’Brien to tell him that he was traded. Hopkins got the call while he was working out with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones in Los Angeles.

“There was no relationship,” Hopkins said to the magazine of O’Brien. “Make sure you put that in there. There’s not a lot to speak about.”

By “asking for a little raise,” Hopkins knew that it would spark interest in O’Brien to shop him.

“Which is the outcome that I wanted,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins, a first-team All-Pro wide receiver for three straight seasons, had 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. Now, he will make the transition from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury’s “Air Raid Offense” and second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.