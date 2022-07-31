Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins on failed PED test, suspension: ‘I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the regular season for the Arizona Cardinals because of a failed performance-enhancing drug test.

Hopkins said Saturday he didn’t think he should’ve been served with the discipline because only a trace amount of the banned substance Ostarine was found in his blood.

“I’ve never taken any of that kind of stuff,” the All-Pro wide receiver said at training camp, via Arizona Sports. “If you know about what it is, it can be in shampoo, it can be in a lot of different things. Obviously the NFL is very black and white, so of course, I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white. It is what it is.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s hard to know when something gets contaminated at a trace amount when you’re not working at the manufacturing company.”

Hopkins said he never found where the contaminant came from and added he would’ve liked more time to fight the suspension. He ended up dropping the appeal.

PRO BOWLER RYAN KERRIGAN HANGS UP HIS CLEATS AFTER 11 SEASONS IN THE NFL

“It’s hard to know what you can eat, what you can do when you’re not in control of manufacturing anything or what goes through a conveyor belt, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “So, obviously, I do think that rules should change. But like I said, that stuff, it’ll work itself out, and I’ve never taken anything. I barely take vitamins.”

Hopkins is allowed to play in preseason games and participate in training camp. He can re-join the team’s active roster following the sixth game of his suspension.

Hopkins is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wide receiver. He is about to enter his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, he’s been one of the top targets for Kyler Murray. He played all 16 games in his first season with Arizona and was selected to a Pro Bowl. He had 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. He only managed to play in 10 games in 2021 due to injuries. He had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.