Cardinals complete double play after Cubs star Ian Happ commits baserunning blunder

Ian Happ had a forgettable moment Thursday.

The MLB outfielder made a glaring mistake in the first inning of a Cubs-Cardinals game in St. Louis.

The Cubs celebrated a 3-0 victory over their NL Central division rivals.

Happ stepped into the batter’s box to lead off the game and proceeded to hit a single to left field.

A couple of batters later, Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki hit a fly ball to right field. Happ appeared to sprint from first base almost immediately after Suzuki’s bat made contact with the ball.

But Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson made the catch, forcing Happ to run back to first base.

But Happ skipped a crucial step during his retreat to first base. He made it all the way to second base when the ball was hit to right field, meaning he needed to retouch the bag on his way back to first.

Happ had touched second base, which meant he had to retouch it on his way back to first. He failed to do so.

While the three-time Gold Glove winner did make it back to first base before the ball made it into the Cardinals first baseman’s glove, he was ultimately ruled out.

The double play ended the inning.

Happ is in his ninth big league season, all with the Cubs.

