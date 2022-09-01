Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton suffers second-degree burns in bizarre accident that ‘could’ve ended up deadly’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A six-year NFL veteran found himself in a scary situation that he says almost took a turn for the worse.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton tweeted Thursday that he suffered second-degree burns from a “freak accident” that “could’ve ended up deadly.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had a accident that could’ve ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree),” he tweeted on Thursday. “It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries.”

Hamilton joined the Cardinals before the 2021 season and recorded a career-high 38 tackles, more than doubling his previous career-best. His four pass breakups also tied the most he’s had in a season.

ARIZONA CARDINALS 2022-2023 NFL SCHEDULE

The 29-year-old has been primarily a special teams player during his time in the NFL, but he has not missed a game since 2018.

The South Carolina State product has 88 total tackles and nine passes defended in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hamilton was signed by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and spent two years with them, followed by two seasons with the New York Giants and one more in Kansas City with the Chiefs.