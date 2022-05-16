Cardinals’ Albert Pujols makes historic debut on the mound in win over Giants

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The average MLB fan may think there’s nothing left for Albert Pujols to do in terms of firsts.

He picked up his first career hit on April 2, 2001 – a single off Colorado Rockies pitcher Mike Hampton. He would hit his first career home run in a 3-for-5 night against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 6, 2001 – off Armando Reynoso and later record his first double.

He already has more than 600 home runs and 3,300 hits. He made the All-Star Game 10 times and is a three-time National League MVP.

On Sunday night against the San Francisco Giants, he reminded fans there was at least one thing he hasn’t done – take the mound. In the middle of the St. Louis Cardinals‘ blowout against the Giants, Pujols made the trip to the bump for the first time in his 22-year career.

He came out for the ninth inning as the Cardinals were up 15-2. He would allow two home runs in the frame before closing out the win for the Red Birds 15-6.

Giants third baseman Evan Longoria singled off Pujols with one out. He asked to keep the ball in what was sure to be a special moment for both veteran players.

Pujols’ top speed was a 69 mph slider to Thairo Estrada. Pujols got Estrada to ground into a fielder’s choice.

Journalist Sarah Langs noted Pujols was the second-oldest player to make their pitching debut.

Lena Blackburne did it at 42 years and 225 days old in 1929 for the Chicago White Sox. He allowed one hit in 1/3 of an inning.

Pujols was 42 years and 119 days old.