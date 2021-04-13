Cardinals add Pro Bowl running back James Conner

Pro Bowl running back James Conner has found a new team.

Conner and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to a one-year deal on Tuesday, the team announced. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. FOX Sports was the first to report the deal was closed.

Conner’s journey to the NFL has been an inspiring story. While playing for Pittsburgh in college, the running back was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015. He managed to beat the illness and get back on the field for one game. He played in 13 games in 2016, his senior season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Conner in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, keeping him in the Steel City. He played four seasons in Pittsburgh before moving onto Arizona.

Conner made the Pro Bowl in the 2018 season. He rushed for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns that season, but injuries hampered his production in 2019 and 2020.

Last season, he played in 13 games and rushed for 721 yards and six touchdowns. He split carries with Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. Pittsburgh chose not to re-sign Conner in the offseason. The Steelers could look to draft Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 event later this month.

Conner will likely compete for the starting job with Chase Edmonds while in Arizona.