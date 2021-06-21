Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday night for reckless driving, TMZ Sports confirmed.

Collins, who was the No. 16 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, was driving 76 mph in a 35 mph area, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Collins was stopped at 10:04 a.m. on Sunday. He was reportedly booked but released a short time after.

“A traffic stop was conducted, and Mr. Collins was placed under arrest for the violations,” police said via the website.

TMZ Sports said that it reached out to Collins’ representatives, as well as the Cardinals and NFL for comment, but there was no immediate response.

Collins, who played college football at Tulsa, had four sacks and four interceptions during his junior season. He is expected to start at the linebacker position for the Cardinals right away.

Collins signed his four-year, $14.7 million contract with the Cardinals earlier this month.