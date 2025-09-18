Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs to welcome first child together

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Music superstar Cardi B and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs are expecting their first child together.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper confirmed her pregnancy during a recent sit-down with morning television anchor Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.”

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi B said during the pre-taped interview. “I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

This will be the fourth child for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. She shares two daughters, Blossom and Kulture, and a son, Wave, with fellow rapper Kiari Cephus, whose stage name is Offset. Diggs has an 8-year-old daughter, Nova, from a previous relationship, according to People.

Cardi B announcing that she will become a mother of four coincides with the news that she will embark on her first-ever headlining arena tour in support of her long-awaited second studio album, “Am I the Drama?”

Cardi B and Diggs’ baby is expected to arrive before the music star’s tour kicks off in February. It is unclear if the child could be born before the 60th edition of the Super Bowl.

The big game is scheduled for Feb. 8 in the San Francisco Bay Area. Cardi B hits the road a few days later in Southern California.

Speculation about a romance between Cardi B and Diggs began swirling in October. The couple made their first public appearance together in May 2025 when they sat courtside at a New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Reporters in the New England Patriots locker room asked Diggs if he had any celebrations in the works in light of Cardi B’s announcement.

“We’ll see,” he said Wednesday.

Diggs agreed to a three-year contract with the Patriots in the offseason. He missed the bulk of New England’s voluntary offseason program as he rehabbed from a torn ACL he sustained in Week 8 last season.

He was eventually fully medically cleared and appeared in each of the Patriots’ first two regular-season games. Diggs enters Week 3 with 89 receiving yards.

Diggs recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in six consecutive seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. He appeared in eight games during his lone season with the Houston Texans and finished the 2024 campaign with 496 yards.

