Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin addresses Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘Please, no more war’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin avoided making critical remarks of Russian President Vladimir Putin while still advocating for peace in his first public remarks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ovechkin, who was previously made unavailable for reporters ahead of Thursday’s game against the New York Rangers, spoke to reporters after Friday’s team practice about Russia’s wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine.

NHL STAR ALEX OVECHKIN KEPT FROM MEDIA FOLLOWING RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE

“It’s a hard situation. I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments,” Ovechkin said, via The Athletic. “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right.”

He continued: “Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war – Russia, Ukraine, different countries – I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”

Ovechkin, who has played in over 100 games for the Russian National Hockey team, is a known supporter of Putin. In 2017 he announced he was starting “PutinTeam,” a social movement to support the Russian leader in the 2018 elections. His Instagram photo shows him with Putin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When asked by reporters if he supported Putin amid Russia’s aggression into Ukraine, Ovechkin seemingly avoided criticizing Putin while reiterating his call for peace.

“Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon,” he said. “It’s (a) hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I’m not in control of this situation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other Russian athletes have made similar calls for peace. Newly crowned World No.1 Daniil Medvedev said Thursday that watching the news “from home” has been difficult.

“By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world. We play in so many different countries; I’ve been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. … I’m all for peace.”

Governing bodies across the world have responded to Putin’s attacks by canceling or relocating major sporting events.