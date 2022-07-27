Canadiens’ Paul Byron, family members help rescue pilot who crashed seaplane in lake

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron revealed Sunday he played a role in rescuing the pilot whose seaplane crashed in a lake in Canada.

The crash occurred Saturday in Notre-Dame-du-Laus in Quebec, according to multiple reports. Byron wrote in a statement posted to Twitter he assisted in the rescue, but most of the credit should go to Serge Labelle, a man who assisted on a watercraft.

Byron also gave credit to his father-in-law, brother-in-law and his friend as well as those on the shore who helped out as well.

“I want everyone to know it was Serge Labelle who rescued the pilot and should be recognized for his heroic actions. My father-in-law, brother-in-law, friend and I assisted in the rescue,” he wrote in the statement. “As well as many incredible others on the shore. Serge is the hero! Thank you everyone for the kind messages. I want to wish the (pilot) all the best in his recovery.”

According to the Canadian Press, Quebec authorities said the pilot was injured in the crash but was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“Quiet morning fishing with Paul Byron [and] Jonathan Legault turned into a rescue of a man who crashed a plane a few feet away from us,” Byron’s brother-in-law Neal Leblond wrote on Facebook.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada learned of the crash Saturday afternoon and did not immediately send investigators to the scene but followed up with authorities and the pilot, a spokesman for the agency said.

Byron, an Ottawa native, has played for the Canadiens since 2015. He previously played for the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres.

Last season, he appeared in 27 games scoring four goals and racking up three assists.