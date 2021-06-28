Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher was on the receiving end of a brutal play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Gallagher was tackled headfirst onto the ice by Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during a scuffle in the third period between the two.

Gallagher started to bleed from the head.

He appeared to be OK after the scrum and was able to skate off of the ice.

Montreal and Tampa Bay had a chippy night, though the Lightning would get the better of the Canadiens and take Game 1, 5-1. The Canadiens beat the Lightning in the hits category, 58-57.

Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak would start the scoring for the Lightning in the first period. Cernak rushed the net and got the puck past goalie Carey Price. It was Cernak’s first goal of the postseason.

Yanni Gourde put Tampa Bay up two goals in the second period with his sixth.

The Canadiens made it a game in the second period, cutting the lead to 2-1. Ben Chiarot would be credited with the score.

But two goals from Nikita Kucherov and another from Steven Stamkos in the third period put a damper on any hope for the Canadiens.

Tampa Bay won the first game in two of their three playoff series and went on to win each of them. The Canadiens lost the first game in the Western Conference Final but managed to salvage a series win.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night.