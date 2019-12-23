Camping World Bowl 2019: Iowa State vs. Notre Dame preview, how to watch & more

The Camping World Bowl will be played between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Dec. 28. The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Iowa State is going into the game with a 7-5 overall record this season with a 5-4 record in the Big 12 Conference. Notre Dame is going into the contest with a 10-2 record. They are independent. Notre Dame is ranked No. 15 in the nation.

The Cyclones are entering their third straight bowl game. Brock Purdy leads the offense with 3,760 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. Breece Hall is the team’s leading rusher with 842 yards and nine touchdowns. Deshaunte Jones has 72 catches for 832 yards two touchdowns. Charlie Kolar leads Cyclones receivers with seven touchdowns. O’Rien Vance leads the defense with six sacks.

The Fighting Irish have their third straight season of 10 or more wins and are in their third straight bowl game. Ian Book leads the offense with 2,792 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes. Tony Jones Jr. leads with 722 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Chase Claypool is the leading receiver with 59 catches for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns. Khalid Kareem leads the defense with 5 1/2 sacks while Kyle Hamilton has four picks this season.

This is the first matchup between Iowa State and Notre Dame.

—

CAMPING WORLD BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Camping World

Date: December 28

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Location: Orlando, Fla.

—

ODDS

Moneyline: Iowa State (+150), Notre Dame (-170)

Spread: Iowa State (+3.5), Notre Dame (-3.5)

Over/Under: 54.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

—

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com