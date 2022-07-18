Cameron Smith looks to see ‘how many beers fit’ in the Claret Jug after Open Championship win

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cameron Smith’s first reaction to winning the Open Championship on Sunday was seeing how he was going to turn the Claret Jug into the Claret Chug.

Smith came all the way back to win the tournament. He started the fourth round four strokes behind Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland and his dominance on the green helped him catch the leaders and eventually catapulted him into first place.

He would hold off McIlroy and Cameron Young to win the title, his first major win of his career. He finished 20-under par with a final-round 64. He had the best score to par in major championship history.

How was he going to celebrate? Cracking open a cold one.

“I’m definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing,” said Smith, who immediately got a roar from the crowd that packed the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Smith is the first golfer to card a 64 in the final round. He did it twice over the course of the four-day event. His score of 20-under par is also the lowest at the Old Course.

“To win an Open Championship in itself is probably going to be a golfer’s highlight in their career,” he added. “To do it around St. Andrews I think is just unbelievable.”