Cameron Dicker’s clutch kicks lift Chargers to three-point win

The Los Angeles Chargers skirted by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a 20-17 win thanks to a Cameron Dicker game-winning 37-yard field goal.

Dicker was picked up by the Chargers earlier in the week after he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles. He hit a 31-yard field goal with 5:27 left in the game to tie it up and then nailed the game-winner.

The Chargers were driving with 4:19 left in the game, and on 3rd-and-4 with 46 seconds left in the game, running back Austin Ekeler fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Ta’quon Graham. He ran the ball back and fumbled the ball himself, and it was recovered by Chargers offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

Los Angeles got a new set of downs and one more chance to get close enough to win the game.

Justin Herbert then threw a 22-yard pass to Joshua Palmer, which would help set up the Dicker kick. Los Angeles was down 10-0 in the first quarter and came back in the second quarter to help win.

Herbert was 30-for-43 with 245 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Ekeler had 47 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Ekeler had a receiving touchdown as well. Palmer led the Chargers with eight catches for 106 yards.

Cordarrelle Patterson made his return for the Falcons. He broke out with two rushing touchdowns in the loss. He had 44 yards on the ground. Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was 12-for-23 passing with 120 passing yards and 24 yards on the ground.

Rashaan Evans had 12 tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass defended in the loss. Richie Grant added 11 tackles. Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill had 10 tackles and a sack. Derwin James Jr. also had a sack on Mariota.

Los Angeles moved to 5-3 in the win. Atlanta fell to 4-5.