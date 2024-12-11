Cameras capture tense moment between Mark Gastineau, Brett Favre about sack record for upcoming documentary

Mark Gastineau sure can hold a grudge.

Nearly 23 years ago, Gastineau’s single-season sack record was broken by Michael Strahan, but it came in controversial fashion.

Favre’s Packers led Strahan’s Giants, 34-25, with under three minutes to go.

Favre faked a handoff (pretty passively), rolled out right and Strahan was right there.

With Gastineau in attendance, Favre fell to the ground, and Strahan was credited with the sack, giving him 22½ for the season and surpassing Gastineau, who previously held the record since 1984 with 22.

The Packers’ next two plays were runs, and they never got the ball back before time expired, and it was the only sack Strahan had in the game.

It can be debated whether Strahan’s record is legitimate, and Gastineau still is not happy.

An upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 featuring Gastineau and his New York Sack Exchange captured a meeting between Gastineau and Favre in which Gastineau spoke his piece.

“We finally met,” Gastineau says in the video. Favre begins to reply that he thought they had met previously, while extending his arm out for a handshake, which Gastineau ignores.

“Yeah, right. When you fell down for him,” Gastineau said. “I’m gonna get my sack back. I’m gonna get my sack back, dude.”

“You’d probably hurt me,” Favre said.

“Well, I don’t care. You hurt me. You hurt me, Brett,” Gastineau answered. “He took my record away from me. Anybody will tell you Brett Favre took a dive. You know it. She knows it. He knows it. Everybody knows it.”

Strahan’s record has since been tied by T.J. Watt, while Justin Houston and Jared Allen each had 22 in 2014 and 2011, respectively.

