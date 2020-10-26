Cam Newton's shocking reaction to Jeff Garcia’s fashion criticism after Patriots loss against 49ers

Cam Newton responded to former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia’s fashion criticisms Monday saying that he actually agrees with the former San Francisco 49er’s comments.

Following a crushing loss against the Niners on Sunday, Garcia took aim at Newton’s flashy post-game attire, saying that he needed to prove himself on the field before showing up in what he does to “bring more attention” to himself after a poor performance.

BENGALS’ CARLOS DUNLAP PUTS UP HOUSE FOR SALE IN DELETED TWEET AFTER SIDELINE ARGUMENT WITH COACH

Surprisingly Newton agreed with Garcia’s rather harsh criticism.

“You know what’s crazy, I agree with him and the fact that he’s a former player, he has every right to say that,” Newton told WEEI in an interview. “But, that’s another opinionated theory, and it’s fair to say.”

While he may have agreed with his assessment, Newton added that it changes nothing for him.

BROWNS’ ODELL BECKHAM JR. LIKELY OUT FOR THE SEASON WITH TORN ACL

“I know I come off to so many different people so many different ways, and that’s fine. You know what, he’s exactly right. But, I’m not changing the way I dress. I’m sorry.”

Newton also spoke about getting benched after throwing three interceptions, saying that he just needs to play better going forward.

“I’m hearing a lot of what it could be. It’s simple. I have to play better. Let’s just point and say that,” Newton said.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was only 9-for-15 with 98 passing yards before being benched for backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots would go on to lose 33-6 and are now 2-4 for the season.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.