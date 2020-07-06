Cam Newton 'tired of being humble' as he gets ready for first season with Patriots

Cam Newton appears to be more motivated than ever to get back on the football field and silence the doubters who eulogized his career before he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Newton posted an expletive-laden hype video as he prepares for his first season in New England.

“You gonna choose that, over this?!” the 2015 MVP said. “I’m really a monster. But I’m going to tell you this, I’m getting tired of being humble, now.”

Newton added: “I’m getting tired of all this humble s—t. Because when you’re humble, they start taking advantage of you. There’s one mother f—kin animal in the jungle and when he roars everything stops. And I’m about to mother f—kin roar.”

Newton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, led the Carolina Panthers to three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and had a Super Bowl appearance during the 2015 season, when he was awarded the league’s MVP. He also earned three Pro Bowls in nine seasons.

Newton missed 16 regular-season games over the last two years due to a foot injury that required a procedure. He also had multiple shoulder surgeries in his career.

Newton should step into a starting role in New England as the successor to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the offseason.

Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are expected to be the quarterbacks on the roster when training camp begins.